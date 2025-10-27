Germany remains among Azerbaijan’s key trade partners this year

27 October 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

In January–September 2025, the total volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Germany reached 1.1 billion US dollars, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports. This marks a slight increase compared to the same period last year, reaffirming Germany’s position as one of Azerbaijan’s major trading partners.

