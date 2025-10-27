Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

27 October 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani team wins medals and an honorable mention at the “Stars of Informatics”

Azerbaijani students have once again achieved remarkable results on the international stage. At the “Stars of Informatics” international programming competition, organized by the Republic of Romania on 18-19 October 2025, the team secured four bronze medals and an encouragement award.

Competing against 120 participants from 10 countries, the students showcased their talent and problem-solving skills. Bronze medals were awarded to 10th-grade students Atilla Mustafa and Omer Alimammadzada from Baku Turkish Lyceum, Fateh Ahmadzada from the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and Akbar Ahmadov from the Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Lyceum. Elay Verdiyev, also a 10th-grade student from the Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Lyceum, received an honorable mention.

The competition, held virtually, challenged participants’ analytical thinking, algorithmic problem solving, programming, and time management skills across two demanding stages.

Since 2017, Azercell Telecom has supported the preparation of students for informatics Olympiads in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education. Through this initiative, young talents across different age groups have participated in various international programming competitions, earning a total of 108 medals to date.

Azercell congratulates the talented students and wishes them continued success in future competitions!