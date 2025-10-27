SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz to advance AI cooperation in energy sector [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the oil and gas industry, Azernews reports.

According to SOCAR, the agreement envisions collaboration in several areas, including the purchase of SOCAR-developed AI solutions, exchange of expertise and specialists, and support for SOCAR’s digital transformation aimed at increasing production efficiency. The partnership also includes consulting services in information technology to enhance digitalization across operations.

Under the MoU, the two sides will jointly develop AI-based projects to optimize diesel fuel production, create a large language model (LLM) to assist operational teams, and implement “Seismic AI” and ENOM systems for automated analysis of geological and energy data. SOCAR will also offer consulting support in establishing a unified information architecture integrating all business processes, as well as in the ODLAR and Daily Drilling projects focused on full digitalization and visualization of seismic and drilling data.

The memorandum marks a significant step toward expanding the use of AI technologies in the oil and gas sector, fostering innovation, efficiency, and technological partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.