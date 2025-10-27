State Academic Drama Theater marks anniversary of prominent statesman [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 85th anniversary of Azerbaijan's prominent statesman and Doctor of Historical Sciences, Hasan Hasanov, has been celebrated at the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theater, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, as well as other state and public figures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijan National Assembly and Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, Academician Rafael Huseyn, highlighted Hasan Hasanov's multifaceted contributions to statehood, science, and culture.

As part of the event, the play "Letters from Exile", authored by the celebrant himself, was presented. The work, dedicated to the life of the founder of Azerbaijani dramaturgy Mirza Fatali Akhundzade and his son Rashid, brings enlightenment ideas and national thought to the stage.

The play was staged by People's Artist Marahim Farzalibayov, with set design by Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Elkhanoglu, and music arrangement by Hamid Kazimzade.

Performances were given by People's Artists Ali Nur, Lalezar Mustafayeva, Haji Ismayilov, Kazim Abdullayev, Honored Artists Elshan Jabrayilov, Vafa Rzayeva, and actors Rustam Rustamov and Elchin Efendi.