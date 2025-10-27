Azernews.Az

Monday October 27 2025

Azerbaijan sees 17% rise in life insurance premiums amid growth in credit insurance

27 October 2025 16:11 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijani insurers collected a total of 655.4 million manats in life insurance premiums, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). This represents an increase of 95.3 million manats, or 17%, compared to the same period in 2024. During the reporting period, life insurance payouts rose by...

