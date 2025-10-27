Gabala welcomes young gymnasts for Grace of Nature tournament [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Grace of Nature Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has taken place in Gabala, organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Azernews reports.

The event saw participation from gymnasts representing 20 different sports clubs across various regions of the country, such as Ocaq Sport, Grasiya Sports Club, BGM, RKIM, SIS, Sarhadchi Olympic Sports Center, and Dinamo Sports Society, along with athletes from cities like Goranboy, Shirvan, Zira, Nakhchivan, Mingachevir-Kur, Absheron OSC, Ganja OSC, Shagan, Hovsan, Ganja, Goychay, Sabirabad, and Agdash.

A total of 203 individual gymnasts and 8 group teams competed. On the first day, athletes born between 2019 and 2016 showcased their skills, followed by competitors born between 2016 and 2013 on the second day, and those born between 2013 and 2010 on the final day.

The gymnasts performed in both all-around and apparatus programs, with the top performers receiving medals.

This tournament plays a crucial role in providing young gymnasts with the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, gain valuable competition experience, and grow in a supportive and motivating environment.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.