President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassador to Iraq - decree
Eldar Salimov has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Iraq, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree formalizing the appointment.
Under the decree, Eldar Salimov will assume his duties as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iraq.
