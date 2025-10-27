President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassador to Saudi Arabia - decree
Mutallim Mirzayev has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree confirming the appointment.
Under the decree, Mutallim Mirzayev will assume his duties as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia.
