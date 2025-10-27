Caspian Basin Studies program strengthens Turkic diplomatic cooperation at ADA University [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

The “Caspian Basin Studies” program once again served as a bridge for diplomatic exchange and regional understanding, bringing together representatives from member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Azernews reports.

Organized annually by ADA University’s Advanced Training Program, this year’s edition took place from October 18 to 26 and marked the second time the program was dedicated to the Turkic States Organization. Diplomats from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Northern Cyprus participated in the sessions.

At the opening ceremony on October 20, ADA University’s Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Elkin Nurmammadov, and his advisor, Aygun Hajiyeva, emphasized that the program aims to familiarize diplomats with the latest regional developments, deepen their understanding of the Caspian region, and provide a comprehensive insight into Azerbaijan’s history, politics, and modern development trajectory.

Throughout the program, diplomats engaged in interactive discussions with notable figures, including Dr. Azer Babayev and other professors from ADA University, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Aykhan Hajizadeh, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elchin Allahverdiyev, Head of the Climate Diplomacy Department, Azer Musayev, Head of the Regional Security Department, and Ahmad Humbatov, Director of the Department of Analysis of the Economy and Energy Sector at SOCAR.

Participants also met with members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) and exchanged views on current political, economic, and regional security issues. The final day featured a roundtable discussion with Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Fuad Huseynov, highlighting Azerbaijan’s evolving role in regional cooperation.

The program also included cultural activities, as guests visited the Writer’s House, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Carpet Museum, and other historical landmarks in Baku, offering them a closer look at Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

During the Graduation Day on October 24, twelve young and mid-ranking diplomats from eight countries were awarded certificates by Elkin Nurmammadov and Aygun Hajiyeva, marking the successful completion of the program. Participants expressed that the sessions provided them with valuable insights into Azerbaijan’s geopolitical and economic landscape, as well as opportunities to strengthen mutual understanding among Turkic nations.

Since its inception, the “Caspian Basin Studies” program has hosted more than 500 diplomats from 108 countries, solidifying ADA University’s role as a regional hub for academic diplomacy and international cooperation.