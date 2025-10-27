Azerbaijan recalls its ambassador to Mexico - decree

27 October 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Mammad Talibov has been recalled from his post as Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico, as well as Honduras, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Peru, Azernews reports.

