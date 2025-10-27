Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Jordan - decree

27 October 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Abdullayev was recalled from his posts as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia, as well as to Bahrain, and as Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Shahin Abdullayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Jordan, Azernews reports.

