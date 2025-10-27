Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets UAE Special Operations Commander [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On October 27, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation led by Brigadier General Mohammed Saeed Al-Salmi, Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Special Operations Forces, who is on an official visit to the country, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Minister Hasanov welcomed the UAE delegation and expressed satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan. He underlined that military cooperation between the two nations has been steadily developing alongside strong ties in other fields. The minister emphasized the importance of the joint special forces exercise “Unbreakable Partnership–2025”, held in Azerbaijan to promote the exchange of experience and strengthen interoperability between both sides’ elite units.

Brigadier General Al-Salmi, for his part, thanked Minister Hasanov for the warm reception and hospitality. He noted the value of reciprocal visits and joint exercises in expanding cooperation between the special operations units of Azerbaijan and the UAE.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest related to defense and security cooperation.

Following the talks, the UAE delegation visited the N Military Unit of the Azerbaijani Special Forces. The guests laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the memorial monument within the unit’s territory, paying tribute to the memory of the Great Leader and Azerbaijan’s martyrs.

Later, Commander of Azerbaijan’s Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, met with his UAE counterpart to discuss the prospects of bilateral military collaboration. He briefed the delegation on the operational capabilities and combat readiness of Azerbaijan’s Special Forces.

Both sides highlighted that joint training exercises involving Azerbaijani and Emirati special operations units significantly contribute to enhancing professional skills and operational coordination. They emphasized the importance of continuing such joint activities in the future.

At the end of the visit, Brigadier General Al-Salmi wrote a message in the unit’s guest book, expressing appreciation for the cooperation and friendship between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE.