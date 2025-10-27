Estonia pledges €150,000 to support Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of winter
Estonia will provide €150,000 to help support Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of the winter season, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced during a joint press conference in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Azernews reoports, citing local media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!