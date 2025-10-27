Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation on green energy production [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Discussions have been held between Azerbaijan and China on the production and export of wind - both onshore and offshore - as well as solar energy.

As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared the information on his official X account.

The minister said that the discussions took place during a meeting with Lu Xu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited.

According to Shahbazov, the meeting focused on the implementation of priority projects within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

“We discussed the current state and next steps of cooperation in the production and export of offshore and onshore wind and solar energy, the development of transmission networks, the establishment of a Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development, as well as the supply of equipment for solar power plants with a total capacity of 760 MW,” the minister said.