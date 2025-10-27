Azerbaijan, UN sign new cooperation framework to advance sustainable development goals [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Nations have signed the Framework Document on Cooperation on Sustainable Development (UNSDCF) for 2026–2030, marking a new phase in their long-standing partnership. The signing ceremony took place in Baku during an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the document was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva. The agreement outlines the strategic directions of partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, focusing on joint efforts to promote sustainable development and improve public welfare.

UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s strong partnership with the UN in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that the new framework marks the beginning of a future-oriented cooperation for sustainable development of people and the planet.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined the UN’s key role in multilateral diplomacy and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to achieving the SDGs, empowering women and youth, and promoting humanitarian and intercultural dialogue.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that this new stage of cooperation is built on past achievements and aligns with Azerbaijan’s long-term socio-economic priorities, including human capital development, innovation, ecosystem enhancement, climate resilience, green transition, and inclusive growth.

The event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations, who discussed the UN’s global contributions over the past 80 years and Azerbaijan’s progress toward the 2030 Agenda.

The ceremony also featured the screening of a short film titled “A Living Legacy”, showcasing the UN’s eight-decade mission to promote peace, dignity, and prosperity worldwide.