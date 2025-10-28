Azernews.Az

Pakistani Senate chairman visits Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

28 October 2025 09:50 (UTC+04:00)
Chairman of the Pakistani Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, a source in the country's parliament told Azernews.

He was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Musa Gasimli, the Head of the Parliamentary Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Pakistan Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.

To note, the conference, scheduled for October 29, will focus on the theme "The Constitution as the Foundation of State Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World."

Delegates from nearly 20 national parliaments, alongside representatives from five international organizations, are anticipated to participate in the event.

