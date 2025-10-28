Azerbaijan strengthens position among Turkiye’s top three natural gas suppliers in 2025

28 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan solidified its position among Turkiye’s top three natural gas suppliers in August 2025, according to data from the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Azernews reports.

During the reporting period, Turkiye imported 1.047 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan — a 41.1% increase compared to August 2024. With this growth, Azerbaijan ranked second among pipeline gas suppliers, surpassing Iran and coming in behind the Russian Federation.

Turkiye’s imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran amounted to 840.01 million cubic meters, up 70.97% from 491.34 million cubic meters in the same month last year. Despite a decline, Russia remained Turkiye’s largest natural gas supplier, exporting over 1.835 billion cubic meters in August 2025, compared to 2.274 billion cubic meters in August 2024.

Overall, Turkiye’s total natural gas imports in August 2025 reached more than 4.021 billion cubic meters, marking a 3.31% increase year-on-year from about 3.893 billion cubic meters. Imports via pipelines rose 6.12% to approximately 3.723 billion cubic meters, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports dropped 22.35% to 298.73 million cubic meters.