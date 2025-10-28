SOCAR’s STAR Refinery boosts crude imports, product output in Turkiye

28 October 2025 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The STAR Oil Refinery, operated in Turkiye by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), significantly increased both its crude oil imports and petroleum product output in August 2025, Azernews reports, citing data from the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In August 2025, the refinery imported approximately 911.3 thousand tons of crude oil, marking a 77.2% increase compared to 514.25 thousand tons in the same month of 2024.

Production volumes rose across nearly all product categories. Diesel fuel output climbed 55.3% to 522.4 thousand tons from 336.4 thousand tons a year earlier. Aviation kerosene production surged 39.6%, reaching 173.2 thousand tons compared to 124.1 thousand tons in August 2024. Naphtha output also grew 53.3%, totaling 133.3 thousand tons, up from 86.95 thousand tons last year.

The refinery more than doubled its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, which rose 121.6% to 24.9 thousand tons, compared to 11.25 thousand tons in August 2024. Coke production increased 42.1%, from 47.46 thousand tons to 67.4 thousand tons.

In addition, the refinery produced 7.265 thousand tons of vacuum gas oil and 10.2 thousand tons of high-sulfur diesel in August 2025 — product types not recorded in the same month the previous year.

Launched on October 19, 2018, the STAR Refinery integrates oil refining with petrochemical production and is recognized as the largest real-sector investment project in the Turkish economy.

As of the end of 2024, the refinery’s annual processing capacity reached 13 million tons of crude oil. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, including diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel. The refinery’s annual naphtha output almost fully meets the feedstock demand of the Petkim petrochemical complex, also owned by SOCAR.