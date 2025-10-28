Azerbaijan among first signatories to UN convention against cybercrime

28 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A solemn signing ceremony for the United Nations Convention on Countering Cybercrime took place on October 25–26, 2025, in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of Vietnam Lương Cường, heads of national delegations, representatives of international organizations, and experts from around the world.

Under the Presidential decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Convention was signed on behalf of the country by Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, Head of the State Security Service.

Azerbaijan’s participation as one of the first signatories reflects the country’s commitment—under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev—to strengthening international cooperation in combating cybercrime and ensuring the security of the global cyberspace.

The international document aims to establish legal cooperation among states in combating cybercrime, prevent the misuse of information and communication technologies, and create mechanisms for the collection and submission of electronic evidence at the international level.

In total, 72 countries signed the Convention during the two-day event, marking a milestone in global efforts to create a safer and more resilient digital environment.