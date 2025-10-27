ADB provides $233 mln loan to expand safe and reliable water supply in Georgia
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $233.2 million loan to expand access to safe and reliable water supply across regional areas of Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the ADB.
