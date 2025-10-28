Azerbaijan, Belarus expand industrial collaboration in machinery, elevator production

28 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 15th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus is being held in Baku.

As reported by Azernews, the meeting is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalya Petkevich.

During the session, it was noted that assembly of agricultural and special-purpose machinery continues at the Ganja Automobile Plant in cooperation with the Belarusian side.

The parties also emphasized ongoing work to expand local production of elevators in Azerbaijan within the framework of long-term cooperation with Belarus in elevator manufacturing and supply, in partnership with Mogilevliftmash.

According to the report, modernization and installation of 200 elevators are planned for completion in 2025.