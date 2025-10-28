Russia will never forget N. Korean soldiers' aid, says Lavrov
By Alimat Aliyeva
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Monday that his country will never forget the help it received from North Korean soldiers in what he described as the liberation of the Kursk region from Ukraine, Azernews reports.
Speaking during a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, in Moscow, Lavrov noted that "those deeds will, of course, further strengthen the bonds of friendship and historical commonality in our shared struggle for justice."
He also underscored the boost that the relations between Russia and North Korea have experienced since their respective leaders, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, met in June 2024.
Furthermore, Lavrov confirmed that both he and Choe will attend the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, which will be held in the Belarusian capital on October 28 and 29.
