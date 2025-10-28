Zelensky: Work on plan for ceasefire in next ten days

28 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in an interview with Axios, conducted on Sunday and published on Monday, that his country and its allies will work on a plan for a ceasefire with Russia "in the next week or ten days", Azernews reports.

Still, Zelensky expressed doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to agree to any such plan. "As far as I know, the conversation between [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio and [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov was not positive," he noted. Zelensky added that US President Donald Trump is "concerned about escalation. But I think that if there are no negotiations, there will be an escalation anyway."

Zelensky noted that, to pressure Russia, "sanctions is one such weapon, but we also need long-range missiles." He added that he and Trump "speak not only about Tomahawks. The US has a lot of similar things that doesn't require much time for training."