Art Weekend to spotlight innovative projects from Söz Multidisciplinary Center [VIDEO]

From October 31 to November 2, Baku will host the major art festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend: Sense the Future NOW", uniting art, culture, and environmental awareness, Azernews reports.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Association.

This immersive project will transform Baku into a living space of contemporary creativity, dialogue, and discovery. Special attention will be devoted to the ecological situation in the oceans and seas, presented through the language of art.

The festival's central theme is water, representing life, renewal, and sustainable progress. Chosen for its symbolism of resilience, rebirth, and shared history, water will serve as the focal point of the Art Weekend, encouraging a deep exchange between Azerbaijan and the global art community. As part of the project, three unique presentations will be showcased by Nigar Hasan-zade, poet and founder of Söz Multidisciplinary Center. Each of these multidisciplinary programs has been specially prepared for the festival and will take place at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th–21st Centuries.

"We are all eagerly looking forward to the start of this incredible festival, which holds great importance in the cultural life of our country. On behalf of our team, we invite everyone to join this grand celebration, which will forever remain in memory with its vivid colors and impressions," said Nigar Hasan-zade.

The opening event is scheduled for November 1 at 18:00. It will feature an evening of ethno-Sufi music and poetry, presented by the groups Savalan and Çardaq. The event promises to deliver unforgettable experiences, with the soulful and spiritual voices of the singers, the enchanting verses of renowned Eastern poets, and live instrumental music all coming together to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

The second event will be held on November 2 at 17:00, featuring students of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic. This program is inspired by the poems of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The 45-minute children's program will include dance, music, singing, recitation, rhythmic gymnastics, and acting. The sincerity, enthusiasm, and talent of the younger generation will surely touch every viewer's heart.

Finally, on November 2 at 18:00, an evening of international poetry will take place, featuring some of the most renowned poets from around the world: Manuel Iris (USA), Luís Filipe Sarmento (Portugal), Hassan Najmi (Morocco), and Ataol Behramoğlu (Turkiye).

Prominent Azerbaijani poets Vahid Aziz, Sabir Rustamkhanli, and Vagif Bahmanli will also perform alongside the international guests.

Admission is free. To register, please visit: bakuartweekend.az/az/register/