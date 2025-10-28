Baku, Minsk seek to expand trade and vocational cooperation

28 October 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus is being held in Baku. The meeting is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chair of the Commission Samir Sharifov from Azerbaijan, and Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chair of the Commission Natalya Petkevich from Belarus, Azernews reports.

The sides reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan for 2024–2025 and assessed cooperation in vocational education as an important direction of partnership. It was noted that personnel training will be conducted in Baku based on the Belarusian educational model under the speciality “Food Technology.”

At the meeting, it was emphasised that Azerbaijani companies have also contributed to the development of the Belarusian economy. The parties reviewed the results of the Commission’s activities and discussed the implementation of the bilateral Roadmap for cooperation covering 2024–2025.

Specific progress was reported in the fields of industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

The dynamics of trade turnover between the two countries were also analysed. It was noted that in 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased by 42 percent, reaching $506 million. Both sides underscored the need to further diversify trade, introduce new product and service categories, and make fuller use of transit and logistics opportunities