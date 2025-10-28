Pezeshkian praises productive ECO Summit held in Azerbaijan

28 October 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, was a meeting where important and practical proposals were put forward, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

As reported by Azernews, President Pezeshkian made the remarks during the meeting of interior ministers of ECO member states held today in Tehran.

He noted that the ECO represents decades of collective effort by its member countries toward strengthening economic solidarity, and that the organization has achieved remarkable progress in this direction.

The Iranian President also emphasized that numerous untapped opportunities still remain. “Fortunately, member states continue to demonstrate strong political will to deepen and expand future cooperation,” Pezeshkian added.

For reference, the 17th ECO Summit took place in July in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.