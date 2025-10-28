Ruben Vardanyan’s trial continues in Baku with new defence attorney [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan, charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing terrorism, continued on October 28 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The hearing, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova), was held with interpretation in Russian, the defendant’s preferred language.

At the session, Judge Agayev recalled that during the previous hearing, Vardanyan had filed a motion to dismiss his defence attorney, Avraam Berman, expressing dissatisfaction with the trial. Since he had not contracted another lawyer, the court requested the Bar Association to appoint a state-funded defence attorney. Consequently, Emil Babishov, a member of the Bar Association, was appointed to represent him.

Vardanyan raised no objections to his new defence counsel, and the court introduced Babishov to the case. The judge granted the attorney additional time to meet with the defendant both in detention and in court, as well as to review the case materials.

Following this, the trial was postponed to November 4 to allow sufficient time for preparation.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (aggression), 107 (deportation), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance), 113 (torture), 214.2 (terrorism), 214-1 (terrorism financing), 278.1 (forcible seizure of power), 279 (creation of illegal armed formations), and 318.2 (illegal border crossing), among others.

The case continues to draw significant attention due to the scale and gravity of the alleged offences.