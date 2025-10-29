BIAF-2025 set to showcase wide-ranging program [PHOTOS]

29 October 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ahead of the 2025 Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF-2025), a press conference has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The press conference unveiled the mission, program, and key events of the inaugural festival, designed to usher in a new era for the country's cultural development.

Fuad Ibrahimov, artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, as well as honorary ambassador of the BIAF, emphasized the significant role of such festivals in a country’s cultural landscape. He explained that these events unite creative individuals, invigorate the artistic scene, and contribute to enhancing Azerbaijan’s cultural identity.

The Maestro pointed out that a diverse and rich program would distinguish the upcoming festival. BIAF will present a variety of events, including classical concerts, theatrical and dance performances, and interdisciplinary projects that merge different art forms.

Ibrahimov also revealed that the opening ceremony would take place on October 31, featuring a performance by the State Symphony Orchestra. The concert program will include works by Dmitri Shostakovich, the "Don Quixote" suite, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky's grand concerto.

Fuad Ibrahimov also shared that renowned conductor Aziz Shokhakimov would also perform at the festival, offering a special music event for Baku's audiences.

Composer and performer Aysel Məmmədova (AISÉL) noted that several distinguished artists would be presenting their works in Baku for the first time. She mentioned that even European audiences have yet to see these performances, adding that this elevates the festival’s prestige, making it a highly anticipated event both nationally and internationally.

The press conference also spotlighted performances that will be making their debut in Baku. One of the highlights is the world-famous choreographer Sharon Eyal's "Delay the Sadness", which first premiered at the Ruhr Triennale festival in Germany in September. The Baku performance will mark the second time it will be presented as part of BIAF.

Screenwriter and playwright Ismail Iman described Eyal's work as a captivating fusion of movement and emotion. He explained that "Delay the Sadness" is more than just a dance; it’s an immersive experience where the audience shares in the journey with the artists. For him, this piece is a rare chance to witness how contemporary dance intersects with philosophy and fashion.

It was also announced that on November 4, Sharon Eyal's troupe would host a masterclass in contemporary choreography for representatives of Azerbaijan's dance community.

The Baku International Arts Festival will take place from October 31 to November 16, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The festival will feature performances by internationally renowned directors, choreographers, and theater troupes at prominent venues across Baku, including works by GESHER Theatre, Sharon Eyal, Robert Lepage, Daniele Finzi Pasca, Yan Lipin, Guillaume Côté, Rimas Tuminas, and many other distinguished artists.