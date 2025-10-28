Amazon to lay off up to 30,000 employees in its largest job cuts
Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 30,000 employees, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.
The move would mark the company’s largest wave of job cuts since 2022, when Amazon dismissed around 27,000 workers during a major restructuring effort.
The new round of layoffs is expected to begin this week and will affect several key divisions, including human resources, operations, device and services development, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
