President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state presented the keys to apartments to the residents moving into the villages.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district on October 28.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!