World Armwrestling Championship kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The World Armwrestling Championship has officially kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

The championship involves over 400 athletes from 30 countries, who will compete for top honors in this prestigious international sporting event.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of prominent figures, including the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, officials of the Azerbaijan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ABFF), the President of the International Armwrestling Federation (IFA), Anders Aksklo, as well as representatives from the various countries whose athletes are participating in the championship.

Before the ceremony, a symbolic belt was presented to Anders Aksklo and Farid Gayibov by the Vice-President of ABFF for Armwrestling, Azer Maharramov.

After sharing his thoughts, the IFA President gave a speech, followed by Farid Gayibov, who wished the participants success and officially declared the World Championship open.