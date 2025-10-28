President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice

28 October 2025 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Stressing the importance of believing in justice and ensuring it, the head of state added: “Our people both believed in justice and fought for it. We are the owners of these lands. We have expelled the enemy from our lands and are building a wonderful life here today.”

“Today’s reality, this day, is a celebration of justice,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!