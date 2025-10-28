Turkiye to host 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

28 October 2025 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors will be held from November 3 to 5. The forum will take place in Antalya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The event is organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The forum aims to promote Azerbaijani culture internationally in an organised manner through cultural ambassadors and their network, stimulate the activities of cultural figures living abroad, and provide additional support for the development of art and creative fields.

Achieving closer cooperation between Azerbaijani Cultural Centres and Houses of Azerbaijan abroad is also among the goals of the forum.

Within the framework of the forum, the presentation of the "Cultural Ambassadors" digital portal and the “National Language” project will take place.

During the event, three panel discussions are planned, as well as reporting meetings of Azerbaijani Cultural Centres and Houses of Azerbaijan abroad.

At the same time, a concert program featuring Azerbaijani artists is planned as part of the "Path of Culture" Festival held in Antalya.