Azerbaijan’s external surplus to narrow as energy revenues ease — World Bank
The World Bank forecasts that Azerbaijan’s current account surplus will gradually decline over the next three years — from 4.2 percent of GDP in 2025 to 3.7 percent in 2026 and 3.3 percent in 2027, Azernews reports.
