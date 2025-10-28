Azerbaijan’s external surplus to narrow as energy revenues ease — World Bank

28 October 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The World Bank forecasts that Azerbaijan’s current account surplus will gradually decline over the next three years — from 4.2 percent of GDP in 2025 to 3.7 percent in 2026 and 3.3 percent in 2027, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!