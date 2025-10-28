Renown artists to gather at Heydar Aliyev Center this weekend [VIDEO]

28 October 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of the most memorable art events of this season—Art Weekend will officially begin this Friday with the opening of the exhibition "The Triumph of Form" by renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, Azernews reports.

Fernando Botero, who created the "Boterismo" style and is one of the most popular artists, will have several of his famous works exhibited in Baku for the first time.

Currently, the exhibition's displays are being set up at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The curator of the exhibition, Lina Botero, the daughter of Fernando Botero, expressed her happiness about being in Azerbaijan and considered the exhibition's opening a special event.

She also mentioned that important works from the Fernando Botero Foundation are being brought to Baku:

"It is a great joy and honor for us. We are very excited about this invitation and the opportunity to present my father Fernando Botero's works to the Azerbaijani audience for the first time," said Lina Botero, emphasizing the significance of the exhibition.

She noted that the exhibition highlights the universality of Botero's art, showing that his works are loved and appreciated by people around the world.

On October 31, a memorable opening of the exhibition will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the participation of world-renowned curators, artists, and art critics.