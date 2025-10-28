28 October 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Recalling that the “Great Return” program was first launched in Zangilan district, the President added: “People have already been living in the first village, Aghali, for three and a half years. Excellent conditions have been created there and are being well maintained.”

Today marks the next stage of the ‘Great Return,’ President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

