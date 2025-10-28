UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saqr Ghobash, arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 28, Azernews reports.

According to the report, the distinguished guest was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the United Arab Emirates Javanshir Pashazadeh, and other officials. The national flags of both countries were displayed at the airport ceremony.

During the visit, Chairman Saqr Ghobash is expected to hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.