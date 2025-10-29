Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta to hold master class for young artists

29 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

One of the most interesting presentations of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project, scheduled for November 1, will be a meeting with the renowned Italian artist and sculptor Giuseppe Carta, Azernews reports.

The master class, held at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, will be open to young researchers, students, and those interested in Giuseppe Carta's work, who have registered in advance.

The lecture will cover the topic "Main Directions of Giuseppe Carta's Creative Work." The artist will provide extensive information to the audience about his creative process, the work done in his studio, the techniques and principles behind the creation of his artworks. He will also talk about his international exhibition projects.

Giuseppe Carta's solo exhibition "Gifts of Nature" is currently being displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition features large sculptures of fruits and vegetables. Some of these works were created specifically for this exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center and are being presented to the public for the first time in Baku.

