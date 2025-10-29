Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

29 October 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Under the law, “The Republic of Azerbaijan shall accede to the Rotterdam Convention, signed in the city of Rotterdam on September 10, 1998, concerning the prior informed consent procedure for certain hazardous chemicals and pesticides in international trade.”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the Law on joining Azerbaijan to the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in International Trade, Azernews reports.

