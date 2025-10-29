ADB unveils landmark water, agriculture program supported by Green Climate Fund

29 October 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has allocated $250 million to support the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) new regional initiative titled “Glaciers to Farms”, aimed at strengthening sustainable water and agricultural systems for vulnerable communities across Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The flagship adaptation program seeks to address the growing challenges caused by the rapid melting of glaciers, which threatens agriculture, drinking water, and electricity generation across the region. ADB plans to invest an additional...

