WHO launches nationwide training to boost access to assistive technology

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and with support from the ATscale Global Partnership for Assistive Technology, has launched a series of specialized trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi, Azernews reports, citing the organization.

The trainings utilize WHO’s Training in Assistive Products (TAP) — a digital learning platform that combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills. For the first time, TAP is fully available in the Azerbaijani language, enabling local health professionals to strengthen their expertise in assistive technology (AT). The program is designed to equip primary health care providers with the skills to assess individual needs for assistive products, refer patients for specialized care when necessary, and integrate AT into routine health services.

“As populations age, noncommunicable diseases increase, and more individuals live with disabilities, the demand for assistive products — from spectacles and hearing aids to mobility devices — continues to grow globally and in Azerbaijan,” WHO noted. “By building knowledge and skills at the primary care level, TAP ensures that those who need assistive products can access them efficiently.”

During the opening session, Ramik Guliyev, Head of Department at the Ministry of Health, and Emil Iskenderov, Head of Department at TABIB, highlighted the vital role of assistive products in promoting social inclusion and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. They emphasized that improving access to AT aligns with Azerbaijan’s national priorities to enhance healthcare quality and expand digital health solutions.

Natig Aliyev, Head of Shamakhi District Hospital, stressed the importance of accessible and inclusive health services, while Samira Shixaliyeva of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency shared insights on state-funded priority assistive products and their provision for people with disabilities.

These training sessions represent a key milestone in Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish sustainable and inclusive assistive technology systems. By bringing together national health and social protection stakeholders with international partners, the initiative provides a platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative learning, supporting the country’s ongoing digital health reforms and the expansion of inclusive health service delivery.