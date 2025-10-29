Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 29 2025

Monetary velocity reflects Azerbaijan’s stable financial dynamics

29 October 2025 17:54 (UTC+04:00)
Monetary velocity reflects Azerbaijan’s stable financial dynamics
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of October 1, the circulation velocity of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, stood at 3.41, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). ompared with September 1, this represents an increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more