Masterclass by People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva held in Barda [PHOTOS]

29 October 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The "Wind of Culture" project continues in the Garabagh region, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, which is supported by the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture, a masterclass was held on October 27 at the Barda City Children's Art School No. 1, featuring Zahra Guliyeva, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor at the Baku Music Academy, and a renowned violinist.

At the beginning of the event, Farid Hajiyev, an employee of the sector for cultural institutions at the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture, expressed gratitude for the organization of the masterclass, stressing that such projects contribute to the development of talented children and youth in the respective fields.

Lala Karimova, head of the MEMİM Department and Honored Worker of Culture, in her speech, highlighted that the purpose of the masterclass was to enhance the musical taste of students and instil professional skills in them.

Subsequently, students from the Barda City Children's Art School No. 1 and the Children's Music School No. 2 of Barda city performed at the event.

People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva drew the participants' attention to interesting aspects of violin playing technique and offered her recommendations.

The professor also answered questions from teachers and students in detail.

At the end of the event, Zahra Guliyeva gifted the art school with her books.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.