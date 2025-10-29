Azerbaijan–Belarus commission delegation visits Fuzuli and Agdam regions [PHOTOS]

29 October 2025 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijani side, and Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich, Co-Chairman of the Belarusian side, has visited the liberated Fuzuli region, Azernews reports.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, briefed the guests at the Fuzuli International Airport on the large-scale reconstruction works taking place in the region. He noted that the airport, known as the air gateway of Garabagh, was built to the highest modern standards and can accommodate all types of aircraft.

The delegation was also informed about the residential projects being implemented in Fuzuli city, where former internally displaced persons are gradually returning to their homeland. The guests visited the Mirza Ulugbey Secondary School, a gift from Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, a present from the people of Kazakhstan.

It was highlighted that the construction of a central hospital and a Vocational Education Complex is underway, while the Dovletyarli village is being rapidly developed. Work on the second and third residential complexes in Fuzuli city is set to begin at the end of this year and early next year, and construction of the city’s central park will start soon. The newly launched Pirahmadli village project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Following the visit to Fuzuli, the Azerbaijani–Belarusian delegation continued its trip to the Aghdam region