Wednesday October 29 2025

Azerbaijan reports 6.9% growth in ICT revenues amid digital expansion

29 October 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in digital transformation and e-governance, according to Rashad Bayramov, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport. According to the official, in January–September 2025, revenues from Azerbaijan’s information and communications sector grew by 6.9% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching...

