International parliamentary conference marks 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Constitution

29 October 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

An international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan has commenced at the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

The event is being held under the theme “The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World.”

During the conference, participants will exchange views on the role of constitutions in strengthening the legal foundations of modern states, as well as in ensuring sovereignty and national independence.

Parliamentary delegations from nearly 20 countries and representatives of five international organizations are taking part in the event.

Recall that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan — a foundational document that has guided the nation’s political, legal, and social transformation since its adoption on November 12, 1995. Emerging in the aftermath of independence from the Soviet Union, the Constitution laid the groundwork for a modern, sovereign, and democratic state, embodying the aspirations of a nation rebuilding itself on the principles of law, justice, and sovereignty.

When Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, it faced the immense challenge of creating a new political and legal order amid regional conflict, economic instability, and the collapse of Soviet-era institutions. The adoption of the 1995 Constitution was therefore not merely a legal act but a profound assertion of nationhood. Drafted under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the document established the Republic of Azerbaijan as a democratic, secular, and unitary state, guaranteeing the separation of powers among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches.

Over the past three decades, the Constitution has evolved through several referendums, reflecting Azerbaijan’s efforts to adapt its governance to changing realities. Amendments introduced in 2002, 2009, and 2016 sought to modernize public administration, strengthen institutional stability, and harmonize national legislation with international standards.

These reforms have also expanded the protection of social rights, enhanced gender equality, and promoted youth participation in governance. The 2016 constitutional amendments, in particular, marked a significant institutional transformation, introducing the post of First Vice-President to improve executive efficiency and accountability, a move designed to ensure continuity and stability in governance.

Moreover, the Constitution also laid the foundation for Azerbaijan’s foreign policy of balanced diplomacy and its integration into international legal frameworks. Over the years, Azerbaijan has joined key international conventions on human rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption, aligning its national legal principles with global standards while safeguarding its sovereignty.