Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 29 2025

Azerbaijan accelerates green energy links from Caspian to Europe

29 October 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan accelerates green energy links from Caspian to Europe
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The feasibility study for the interconnector project linking the Caspian Sea with Georgia, the Black Sea, Romania, and Hungary is expected to be finalized by the end of this year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more