Georgian dream seeks constitutional ban on opposition parties

29 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia, has filed a request with the country’s Constitutional Court to ban three political parties, including the United National Movement (UNM) founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili announced the move during a press briefing, stating that the ruling party considers these political entities unconstitutional.

“We believe the following political associations should be declared unconstitutional: the United National Movement; the coalition For Changes – Gvaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa; and the civic union Strong Georgia – Lelo for the People, For Freedom,” Papuashvili said.

He added that the ruling party will formally submit the case to the Constitutional Court once all parliamentary procedures have been completed.