Ukraine strikes crippling blow to Russia’s oil industry, hitting 20% of refining capacity

29 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ukraine’s military has significantly disrupted Russia’s economy by targeting oil refineries deep inside Russian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, resulting in the loss of more than 20% of the country’s refining capacity and up to 27% of fuel production, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists, Zelensky explained that the strikes have caused bottlenecks at several refineries, forcing Russia to redistribute fuel volumes among its remaining facilities.

“When repairs began and queues formed at transportation points, the occupiers had to allocate volumes across other refineries,” Zelensky said. “This makes our mission very clear: we will continue targeting other refineries as they try to ramp up production.”

The Ukrainian President emphasized that while Ukraine is currently using a limited number of long-range domestically produced weapons and Western systems such as the UK’s Storm Shadow and France’s SCALP, 90-95% of strikes deep inside Russia are carried out using Ukrainian systems.

Zelensky added that Ukraine will continue producing long-range weapons, securing funding for these efforts, and daily targeting the economic infrastructure that fuels Russia’s war effort.

“This is the money they earn from oil refining for their war. That is why we are working in this direction,” he said.