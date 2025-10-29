Azernews.Az

EBRD considering launch of $100 mln green economy financing programme in Azerbaijan

29 October 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is exploring the possibility of launching the Green Economy Financing Facility – Azerbaijan (GEFF-Azerbaijan), a new programme aimed at supporting “green financing” initiatives in the country.

